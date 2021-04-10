Germany Retail Savings and Investments Market Analysis Of Key Companies Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, DZ Bank, Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg

Retail Savings And Investments in Germany Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value 2013-17 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Commerzbank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, DZ Bank, Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Germany retail savings & investments market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key highlights

– The retail savings and investments market covers four non-life retail savings and investment products segments: deposits, mutual funds, direct investment in equity, and direct investment in bonds.

– The German retail savings & investments market had total investments of $3,691.3bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2013 and 2017.

– The deposits segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total investments of $2,423.1bn, equivalent to 65.6% of the market’s overall value.

– The German market has continued to grow as the frugality and risk adverse nature of the country’s citizens has come to the fore at a time of economic malaise. As the largest economy in the Eurozone, Germany’s fortunes are tied into those of the wider monetary union and continued malaise in Southern Europe remains an issue. This has led to a need for the European Central Bank (ECB) to introduce a range of growth-bolstering measures.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the retail savings & investments market in Germany

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the retail savings & investments market in Germany

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key retail savings & investments market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Germany retail savings & investments market with five year forecasts

– What was the size of the Germany retail savings & investments market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the Germany retail savings & investments market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Germany retail savings & investments market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up Germany’s retail savings & investments market?

