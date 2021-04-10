Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

Latest niche market research study on “Global 5G Infrastructure Market to 2024: Market data and insights on global 5G Infrastructure industry” report added at Arcognizance.com

5th generation wireless systems, abbreviated 5G, are improved wireless network technologies deploying in 2018 and later. The primary technologies include: Millimeter wave bands (26, 28, 38, and 60 GHz) offer performance as high as 20 gigabits per second; Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output – 64-256 antennas) offers performance “”up to ten times current 4G networks;”” “”Low-band 5G”” and “”Mid-band 5G”” use frequencies from 600 MHz to 6 GHz, especially 3.5-4.2 GHz.

E2E network slicing is a foundation to support diversified 5G services and is key to 5G network architecture evolution. Based on NFV and SDN, physical infrastructure of the future network architecture consists of sites and three-layer DCs. Sites support multiple modes (such as 5G, LTE, and Wi-Fi) in the form of macro, micro, and pico base stations to implement the RAN real time function. These functions have high requirements for computing capability and real time performance and require the inclusion of specific dedicated hardware. Threelayer cloud DC consists of computing and storage resources. The bottom layer is the central office DC, which is closest in relative proximity to the base station side. The second layer is the local DC, and the upper layer is the regional DC, with each layer of arranged DCs connected through transport networks.

According to diversified service requirements, networks generate corresponding network topologies and a series of network function sets (network slices) for each corresponding service type using NFV on a unified physical infrastructure. Each network slice is derived from a unified physical network infrastructure, which greatly reduces subsequent operators’ network construction costs. Network slices feature a logical arrangement and are separated as individual structures, which allows for heavily customizable service functions and independent O&M.

Request a sample of 5G Infrastructure Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/262112

Scope of the Report:

The Wireless Infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to 5G infrastructure vendors.

The growth of the 5G infrastructure market in North America is likely to be propelled by the growing demand for 5G-enabled consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, AR and VR devices, and tablets. Faster connectivity is the most critical requirement for these devices. In North America, the industry segment adopted the high-level automation with the implementation of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine communication (M2M), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics. For these technologies, high-speed data transfer rate is required to carry out the assigned tasks. In such cases, 5G-enabled data network will serve the purpose. However, companies face major technological design challenges such as power dissipation in massive multiple input and multiple output (MIMO) and inter-cell interference.

The global 5G Infrastructure market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 5G Infrastructure.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the 5G Infrastructure market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 5G Infrastructure market by product type and applications/end industries.

Access this report 5G Infrastructure Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-5g-infrastructure-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

Ericsson (SE)

Samsung (KR)

NEC (JP)

Mediatek (TW)

Cisco (US)

Cavium (US)

Qorvo (US)

Huawei (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Femtocell

Pico Cell

Micro Cell

Macro Cell

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Healthcare and Mission Critical Applications

Logistics and Shipping

Security and Surveilance

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/262112

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: 5G Infrastructure Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue 5G Infrastructure by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global 5G Infrastructure Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of 5G Infrastructure Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/262112