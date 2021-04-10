Global Adventure and Safari Consumption Market – Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers & Growth Opportunities
Global Adventure and Safari Market
“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Adventure and Safari Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Adventure and Safari market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Adventure and Safari market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1370 million by 2024, from US$ 860 million in 2019.
Adventure and Safari is that a tourism company provides customers a service with a zoo-like commercial drive-in tourist attraction where visitors can drive their own vehicles or ride in vehicles provided by the facility to observe freely roaming animals.
In the industry, TUI Group profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Thomas Cook Group and Abercrombie & Kent Ltd ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.53%, 8.83% and 8.32% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
There is a heightened awareness of the plight of wilderness and wildlife. Before, travelers wanted to be disconnected from the wild and not too close to nature. But now, they want to feel connected to the earth. They are more aware of threats to the Environment, and they want the most authentic experiences. These factors are contributing to the development of the Adventure and Safari market.
This study considers the Adventure and Safari value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Island
Landscape
Polar Region
Other
Segmentation by application:
Millennial
Generation X
Baby Boomers
Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
TUI Group
Thomas Cook Group
Abercrombie & Kent Ltd
Micato Safaris
Cox & Kings Ltd
Scott Dunn
Backroads
Al Tayyar
Travcoa
Zicasso
Tauck
Butterfield & Robinson
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Adventure and Safari market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Adventure and Safari market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Adventure and Safari players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Adventure and Safari with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Adventure and Safari submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Adventure and Safari Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Adventure and Safari Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Adventure and Safari Segment by Type
2.3 Adventure and Safari Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Adventure and Safari Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Adventure and Safari Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Adventure and Safari Segment by Application
Chapter Three: Global Adventure and Safari by Players
3.1 Global Adventure and Safari Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Adventure and Safari Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Adventure and Safari Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Adventure and Safari Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
Chapter Four: Adventure and Safari by Regions
4.1 Adventure and Safari Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Adventure and Safari Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Adventure and Safari Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Adventure and Safari Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Adventure and Safari Market Size Growth
Chapter Five: Americas
5.1 Americas Adventure and Safari Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Adventure and Safari Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Adventure and Safari Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
