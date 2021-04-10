Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

The Report Studies the “Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market 2024” Status and Outlook of Global and Major Regions, from Angles of Players, Countries, Product Types and end Industries by Forecast 2024.

Automotive night vision system (NVS) is an advanced driver assistance systems that help increase driver awareness when it’s dark out. The system extends the perception of the driver beyond the limited reach of the headlights through the use of thermographic cameras, infrared lights, heads up displays, and other technologies. Since automotive night vision can alert drivers to the presence of potential hazards before they become visible, these systems can help prevent accidents.

Market competition is not intense. The production proportion of top 3 is 78.3% in 2015. Autoliv, Bosch, Delphi, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Automotive Night Vision Systems industry will be more and more popular in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Night Vision Systems market will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 520 million by 2024, from US$ 230 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Night Vision Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Night Vision Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Night Vision Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Active Automotive NVS

Passive Automotive NVS

Segmentation by application:

OEMs

Aftermarket

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Autoliv

Bosch

Delphi

Protruly

Visteon

Valeo

Guide Infrared

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Night Vision Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Night Vision Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Night Vision Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Night Vision Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Night Vision Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Night Vision Systems by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Night Vision Systems by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Forecast

