Global Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share & Forecast 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

An automotive seat climate system is a technology that helps to heat or cool the seats according to the surrounding environment, for instance, heating in cold temperature and cooling the seats in tropical and hot environments. Such seats provide optimum comfort and geometric flexibility to the driver and co-passengers during a long journey.

The primary factor that drives the market is the increased driver comfort during long journeys and rise in penetration of semi-luxury and luxury vehicles worldwide. Further, growth in disposable income of the population, high fuel efficiency, and lower electric power consumption are also expected to fuel the market growth.

However, high installation cost of automotive climate seats is anticipated to hinder this growth. Moreover, increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and high requirement for climate seas in mid-passenger and commercial vehicles are expected to offer ample number of opportunities to key players of the market.

The automotive seat climate systems market is segmented on the basis of component, surface material, application, vehicle type, and geography. Based on component, the market is divided into electronic control unit, seat ventilation system, seat heating system, and neck conditioner system. The surface material segment includes leather, cloth, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into heated & cooled seats, heated & ventilated seats, heated seats, and neck warmers.Based on vehicle type, it is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCVs). Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players mentioned in the report are Lear Corporation, Gentherm, Konsberg Automotive, Adient plc, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., II-VI, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Recticel, and Faurecia.

KEY BENEFITS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive seat climate systems market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Electronic Control Unit

– Seat Ventilation System

– Seat Heating System

– Neck Conditioner System

BY SURFACE MATERIAL

– Leather

– Cloth

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Heated & Cooled Seats

– Heated & Ventilated Seats

– Heated Seats

– Neck Warmers

BY VEHICLE TYPE

– Passenger Cars

– Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Lear Corporation, Gentherm

– Konsberg Automotive

– Adient plc

– Continental AG

– Magna International Inc.

– II-VI, Inc.

– Toyota Motor Corporation

– Recticel

– Faurecia

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.2.3.1. Rise in penetration of luxury vehicles

3.2.3.2. Increase in disposable income of the people

3.2.3.3. High installation cost of climate seats

3.2.3.4. Growth in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

3.2.3.5. Increase in demand for climate seats in mid-passenger and commercial vehicles

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in penetration of luxury vehicles

3.5.1.2. Surge in disposable income of individuals

3.5.1.3. Increased comfort level for driver

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High installation & maintenance costs of climate seats

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles

3.5.3.2. High demand for climate seats in mid-passenger and commercial vehicles

3.5.3.3. Demand for climate seats in smart connected automobiles

CHAPTER 4 AUTOMOTIVE SEAT CLIMATE SYSTEMS MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNIT

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. SEAT VENTILATION SYSTEM

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. SEAT HEATING SYSTEM

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. NECK CONDITIONER SYSTEM

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

Continue…

