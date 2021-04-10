Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2024
A tire-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light. TPMS are provided both at an OEM (factory) level as well as an aftermarket solution. The target of a TPMS is avoiding traffic accidents, poor fuel economy, and increased tire wear due to under-inflated tires through early recognition of a hazardous state of the tires.
In this report, 1 Unit Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) refers to the whole system used in a car (usually 4 TPMS sensors).
Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System in each application, can be divided into: Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Segmentation by application:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Schrader (Sensata)
Continental
ZF TRW
Lear
ACDelco
Pacific Industrial
Bendix
Huf
CUB Elecparts
Sate Auto Electronic
Denso
Baolong Automotive
NIRA Dynamics
Orange Electronic
Shenzhen Autotech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System by Players
Chapter Four: Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Forecast
