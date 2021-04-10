Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Analysis, Growth, Trends Progress, Challenges and Forecast 2025

The global Bioplastic Packaging market accounted for US$ 4,399.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 25,395.8 Mn in 2025.

The global bioplastic packaging market is experiencing a high growth owing to increasing awareness among customers about the adverse impact of conventional plastics, surge in need for sustainable packaging solution, and rising government support for the incorporation of bioplastic in packaging. Moreover, the development of new technology and processes and the emergence of novel bioplastic materials are expected to the bioplastic packaging market growth during the forecast period. Bioplastics are influencing the plastic industry with innovation for more sustainability, functionality, and efficiency. Currently, bioplastic alternatives are available for almost all the conventional plastic material and respective applications which is driving the bioplastic packaging market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001366/

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Braskem S.A.

Arkema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Cardia Bioplastics

Corbion N.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont S.p.A.

Bioplastic Packaging Market Insights

Increasing awareness among customers about the adverse impact of conventional plastics

Today, customers are more aware of the adverse impact of conventional plastic on their lifestyle. Thus, consumers are demanding for more environmentally friendly products which decrease the use of petroleum and natural gas, thereby, reduce the carbon footprints. Currently, bioplastic is an alternative for nearly every conventional plastic material in diverse applications. Bioplastics offer innovative solutions with enhanced properties along with distinctive ability to reduce emissions and provide the same qualities and functionalities as that of conventional plastic. These biodegradable packaging materials are made using renewable resources as well as fossil raw materials such as cellulose ester, PLA, PHA, starch derivatives, copolyesters like PBS and PBAT, etc.

Surge in need for sustainable packaging solution

Plastic packaging is extensively used in the range of application such as FMCG, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, etc. This increased use of plastic in several application is responsible for rising plastic pollution. Thus, recycling and reuse of plastic are becoming foremost important for innovation and sustainability. Moreover, conventional plastic is expected to become more expensive in the future with diminishing raw material sources. During the last few years, bioplastic has influenced the plastic industry through innovation for more resource efficiency, functionality, and sustainability. Bioplastic is playing a significant role to increase recycling targets and waste management by substituting petroleum resources with renewable resources. Bioplastics are manufactured using renewable plant-based resources which offer low toxicity, better recyclability, and high bio-degradability. These factors are having a significant impact on the growth of bioplastic packaging market.



Segmentation:

By Product



Starch Blends

Polylactic Acid

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Polyethylene

By Type



Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

By Application



Food & Beverages

Consumer Goods

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

By Geography



North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Bioplastic Packaging market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Bioplastic Packaging market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Bioplastic Packaging market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Bioplastic Packaging market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Bioplastic Packaging market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Bioplastic Packaging market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Bioplastic Packaging market through the segments and sub-segments.

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001366/

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Bioplastic Packaging market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Bioplastic Packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/