Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

Global Centrifugal Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Centrifugal pumps are a sub-class of dynamic axisymmetric work-absorbing turbo machinery. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport fluids by the conversion of rotational kinetic energy to the hydrodynamic energy of the fluid flow. The rotational energy typically comes from an engine or electric motor. The fluid enters the pump impeller along or near to the rotating axis and is accelerated by the impeller, flowing radially outward into a diffuser or volute chamber (casing), from where it exits. Common uses include water, sewage, petroleum and petrochemical pumping.

China expected to remain the regions with the largest growth potential in the forecast period. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America, etc. accounted for most of the international market share.

The industrial concentration of the whole industry is generally lower. Manufacturers are distributed around the world.

The Centrifugal Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Centrifugal Pumps.

This report presents the worldwide Centrifugal Pumps market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Grundfos

Flowserve

ITT

KSB

Sulzer

Ebara

Schlumberger

Weir Group

Wilo AG

Idex

Pentair

Clyde Union

Vano

Atlas Copco

DAB

FNS Pumps

Allweiler

Shanghai Kaiquan

FengQiu

Shandong Sure Boshan

LEO

CNP

Sanlian Pump Group

Hunan Changbeng

Shanghai East Pump

Shandong Shuanglun

Centrifugal Pumps Breakdown Data by Type

Axial Flow Pumps

Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps

Peripheral Pumps

Jet Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps Breakdown Data by Application

Domestic water and wastewater

Petroleum industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage

Mining industry

Others

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China,India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France,UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and , South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Centrifugal Pumps market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Centrifugal Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Centrifugal Pumps companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Centrifugal Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Centrifugal Pumps are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Centrifugal Pumps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

