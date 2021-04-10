Global Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Growth, Trends, Share & Forecast 2017-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Cryogenic Pump Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Cryogenic Pump Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Cryogenic pump is a special type of centrifugal pump used in industries to pump low-temperature liquids and coolants. It is made up of special elastomers and is hermetically sealed to withstand low temperatures and avoid heat leakage. These pumps consist of one or more impellers and a diffuser. Velocity inside a cryogenic pump is converted into pressure through diffusion process. The cryogenic pump designing technology has uniquely clubbed technological vacuum considerations and cryogenic aspects. They are used for refrigeration purposes with the help of cryogenic gases such as liquid nitrogen, argon, and others. They provide have safety against power breakdown, as they do not require electric supply with liquid cryogens. The emergence of cryogenic pumps has reduced carbon emission problems. Moreover, properties such as higher isentropic efficiency, radial force balance, minimal maintenance, reliability, no shaft seal & bearings problems, and high safety levels have made them ideal for industrial use.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3500

Increase in demand for medical gases, renewable-based generation of electricity, and rise in investments in infrastructure are the major factors that drive the growth of the cryogenic pump market. Furthermore, rise in use of liquefied natural gases in the power generation sector is expected to boost the market growth. In addition, increase in applications of cryogenic pumps in other sectors, such as electronics and chemicals, supplements the growth of the market. However, reduction of steel plants negatively affects the growth of this market, as cryogenic pumps are widely used in steel plants for transfer of cryogenic gases for industrial use.

The report segments the cryogenic pump market based on type, gas, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into positive displacement pumps, kinetic pumps, and entrapment pumps. Depending on cryogenic gas, it is classified into nitrogen, hydrogen, helium, argon, and others.

The end-use industry covered in the study include healthcare, power generation industry, electrical & electronics industry, metallurgy industry, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players operating in this market include the following:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Flowserve Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Linde Group

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Brooks Automation Inc.

PHPK Technologies Inc.

Global Tech India Pvt. Ltd.,

Technex Limited

Fives S.A.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on the global cryogenic pump market.

In-depth coverage of the market including drivers, restraints, and opportunities helps professionals to better understand the market behavior.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and assists strategists in better decision-making.

Pinpoint analysis of geographical segments helps to identify opportunities for growth within the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Positive Displacement Pumps

– Kinetic Pumps

– Entrapment Pumps

By Gas

– Nitrogen

– Hydrogen

– Helium

– Argon

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Healthcare Industry

– Power Generation Industry

– Electrical & Electronics Industry

– Metallurgy Industry

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Others

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– Others

Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Others

LAMEA

– South Africa

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Others

KEY PLAYERS

– ACD LLC

– Austin Cryogenics Company

– Helix Technology Corp.

– Polycold Systems

– Ruhrpumpen Inc.

– Sehwa Tech Inc.

– SHI Cryogenics Group.

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/cryogenic-pump-market-amr

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1.1. Key findings

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets, by end-use industry

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in gas-based power generation

3.4.1.2. Rise in demand for LNG as a fuel in domestic applications

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Fluctuation in steel production

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rise in focus on solar power generation

CHAPTER 4 CRYOGENIC PUMPS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. POSITIVE DISPLACEMENT PUMPS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. KINETIC PUMPS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. ENTRAPMENT PUMPS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

Continue…

Check for [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3500

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights has come with the idea of helping business by intelligent decision making and thorough understanding of the industry. We offer a comprehensive database of syndicated research, customized reports as well as consulting services to help a business grow in their respective domain. At KD Market Insights, we offer our client a deep Market research reports accompanied by business consulting services that can help them to reach on top of the corporate world. Our customized reports are built by keeping all factors of the industry in mind.

Contact Us

150 State street, 3rd Floor,

Albany, New York

United states (12207)

Telephone: +1-518-300-1215

Email: – [email protected]

Website: – www.kdmarketinsights.com