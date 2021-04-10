Global Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere market, which is a lightweight, inert, hollow sphere made largely of silica and alumina and filled with air or inert gas, typically produced as a byproduct of coal combustion at thermal power plants. The color of cenospheres varies from grey (or gray) to almost white, with a typical size between 5 and 500 microns.

Currently, Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere market has a certain potential in China and India. These areas demand are relatively stable. In China, Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere industry maintained a rapid growth. The global oil field chemical industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of oil field services such as exploration, drilling, design, and engineering. E.g.: Halliburton recently announced plans to acquire Baker Hughes in 2015. Solvay, Nalco Champion, Innospec, Calumet and Lubrizol have acquired a number of companies. The main market players are Zhengzhou Hollowlite Materials, Shijiazhuang Horse Building Materials, Shanghai Yisong, CenoStar, Ceno Technologies and Cenosphere India Pvt. The production of Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere increases to 205629 MT in 2016 from 169327 MT in 2012 with GAGR of 4.46%.

In future, the Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere industry in the world will be turn concentrated. The world Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere have huge market potential in the future. In future, the world Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere capacity will continue to expand.

According to this study, over the next five years the Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 250 million by 2024, from US$ 190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fly Ash and Ceramic Microsphere value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Particle Size＜20 Mesh

Particle Size: 20-30 Mesh (Ex. 30 Mesh)

Particle Size: 30-40 Mesh

Particle Size＞40 Mesh

Segmentation by application:

Petroleum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Construction Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Zhengzhou Hollowlite Materials

Shijiazhuang Horse Building Materials

Shanghai Yisong

Jiahui

Hebei Tongxing

Hebei Celia Minerals

Xingtai Qianjia

Hebei Hongye

Yanbian Yunming

CenoStar

Ceno Technologies

Cenosphere India Pvt

Hongtai

Omya Fillite

Ash Tech

Reslab

Durgesh Merchandise

Wolkem Omega Minerals India

Envirospheres

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

