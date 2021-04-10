Global Lab Automation Market 2019 Regional Analysis, Industry Growth, Size, Share, Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lab Automation Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

In a narrow sense, laboratory automation refers to the process of obtaining data, data processing and experimental results through experiments

The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Lab Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Lab Automation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Lab Automation in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, focuses on the consumption of Lab Automation in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Lab Automation market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Lab Automation market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors

The major manufacturers covered in this report

TECAN

PERKINELMER

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

DANAHER

QIAGEN

ROCHE

SIEMENS

EPPENDORF

BIOMERIEUX

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

HAMILTON ROBOTICS

Market size by Product

Robotic Arms

Microplate Readers

LIMS

Market size by End User

Biotechnology

Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostic Labs

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China,India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France,UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and , South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Lab Automation market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Lab Automation market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Lab Automation companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Lab Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lab Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Lab Automation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

