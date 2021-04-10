Global Maritime Surveillance Market Insights & Deep Analysis 2019-2025
Maritime Surveillance is an integrated system that consists of one or multiple command & control centers, cameras, a set of sensor stations forming a hierarchical architecture and others. The sensor stations are deployed across the surveillance area and can be fixed or mobile stations.
An integrated Maritime Surveillance System is critical to enable a nation or a republic to provide local, regional and international Law Enforcement, Maritime Security, Border Security, Policing and Counter Trafficking operations.
In 2017, the global Maritime Surveillance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Maritime Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Maritime Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Northrop Grumman
Raytheon
Thales Group
Lockhood Martin
SAAB
Elbit Systems
Kongsberg
Indra Sistemas
Furuno
Bharat Electronics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
National Coastal Surveillance
Regional Coastal Surveillance
Port Coastal Surveillance
Market segment by Application, split into
Naval
Coast Guard
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Maritime Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Maritime Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Maritime Surveillance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Report Overview
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter Five: United States
Chapter Six: Europe
Chapter Seven: China
Chapter Eight: Japan
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: India
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Northrop Grumman
12.1.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.1.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development
12.2 Raytheon
12.2.1 Raytheon Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.2.4 Raytheon Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Raytheon Recent Development
12.3 Thales Group
12.3.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.3.4 Thales Group Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.4 Lockhood Martin
12.4.1 Lockhood Martin Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.4.4 Lockhood Martin Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Lockhood Martin Recent Development
12.5 SAAB
12.5.1 SAAB Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.5.4 SAAB Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAAB Recent Development
12.6 Elbit Systems
12.6.1 Elbit Systems Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.6.4 Elbit Systems Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development
12.7 Kongsberg
12.7.1 Kongsberg Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.7.4 Kongsberg Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Kongsberg Recent Development
12.8 Indra Sistemas
12.8.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.8.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development
12.9 Furuno
12.9.1 Furuno Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.9.4 Furuno Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Furuno Recent Development
12.10 Bharat Electronics
12.10.1 Bharat Electronics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Maritime Surveillance Introduction
12.10.4 Bharat Electronics Revenue in Maritime Surveillance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Bharat Electronics Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
Table Maritime Surveillance Key Market Segments
Table Key Players Maritime Surveillance Covered
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Type 2013-2025
Figure National Coastal Surveillance Figures
Table Key Players of National Coastal Surveillance
Figure Regional Coastal Surveillance Figures
Table Key Players of Regional Coastal Surveillance
Figure Port Coastal Surveillance Figures
Table Key Players of Port Coastal Surveillance
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Growth by Application 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Naval Case Studies
Figure Coast Guard Case Studies
Figure Other Case Studies
Figure Maritime Surveillance Report Years Considered
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size and Growth Rate 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Regions 2013-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Regions 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Regions 2013-2018
Figure Global Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Regions 2018
Table Market Top Trends
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
Figure Global Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
Table Key Players Head office and Area Served
Table Key Players Maritime Surveillance Product/Solution/Service
Table Date of Enter into Maritime Surveillance Market
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Share by Type (2013-2018)
Figure Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Global Maritime Surveillance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Global Maritime Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Application in 2017
Figure United States Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Maritime Surveillance Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Maritime Surveillance Market Share (2017-2018)
Table United States Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table United States Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table United States Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Europe Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Maritime Surveillance Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Key Players Maritime Surveillance Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Europe Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Europe Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Europe Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure China Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Maritime Surveillance Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Key Players Maritime Surveillance Market Share (2017-2018)
Table China Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table China Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table China Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Japan Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Maritime Surveillance Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Key Players Maritime Surveillance Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Japan Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Japan Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Japan Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Southeast Asia Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Key Players Maritime Surveillance Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Key Players Maritime Surveillance Market Share (2017-2018)
Table Southeast Asia Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table Southeast Asia Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table Southeast Asia Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure India Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
Table India Key Players Maritime Surveillance Revenue (2017-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Key Players Maritime Surveillance Market Share (2017-2018)
Table India Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Type (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
Table India Maritime Surveillance Market Size by Application (2013-2018) (Million US$)
Table India Maritime Surveillance Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Figure Central & South America Maritime Surveillance Market Size 2013-2018 (Million US$)
