Global Motorcycle Gear Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

In motorcycling, riders wear specialized clothing, safety gear, and miscellaneous equipment. Typically, motorcycle riding gear serves more than one purpose, including crash and weather protection, increased visibility, style or identification, stowing cargo, and accommodating communications devices.

Scope of the Report:

Motorcycle has proven to be a very popular transportation motor vehicle among the middle class consumers especially in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific. In 2017, the motorcycle market increased by 4%, ending the downward trend since 2012. Thanks to the development of motorcycle industry, in 2017, the global motorcycle gear market is about 2.87 billion USD, with actual sales of 87.82 million units.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle gear especially for Helmet market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle gear; represent more than 73% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle gear is in decreasing trend from 34.7 USD/Unit in 2013 to 32.6 USD/Unit in 2017.

The worldwide market for Motorcycle Gear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million US$ in 2024, from 2870 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Motorcycle Gear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Jacket

Glove

Pants

Helmets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Men

Women

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Motorcycle Gear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Motorcycle Gear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Motorcycle Gear in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Motorcycle Gear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Motorcycle Gear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Motorcycle Gear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Motorcycle Gear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Motorcycle Gear Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Motorcycle Gear Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Motorcycle Gear by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Motorcycle Gear by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Motorcycle Gear by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Motorcycle Gear by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Motorcycle Gear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Motorcycle Gear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Motorcycle Gear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Motorcycle Gear Market Forecast (2019-2024)

