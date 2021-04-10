Global Organic Infant Formula Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024
Organic infant formula is uses the finest organic ingredients in milk, which means no chemical pesticides and no GM ingredients.
In 2017, the global organic infant formula market is led by Europe, capturing about 54.56% of global organic infant formula consumption. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.77% global consumption share.
At present, the major manufacturers of organic infant formula are Abbott, HiPP, Holle, Bellamy, Topfer, Supermum, The Hain Celestial Group, Nature One, Perrigo, Babybio, Gittis, etc. Abbott is the world leader, holding 21.23% consumption market share in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Infant Formula market will register a 12.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3990 million by 2024, from US$ 2030 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organic Infant Formula business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Infant Formula market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Organic Infant Formula value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Wet Process Type
Dry Process Type
Segmentation by application:
First Stage
Second Stage
Third Stage
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Abbott
HiPP
Holle
Bellamy
Topfer
Supermum
The Hain Celestial Group
Nature One
Perrigo
Babybio
Gittis
Humana
Bimbosan
Ausnutria
Nutribio
HealthyTimes
Arla
Angisland
Mengniu
Shengyuan
Shengmu
Yeeper
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global Organic Infant Formula consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Organic Infant Formula market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Organic Infant Formula manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Organic Infant Formula with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Organic Infant Formula submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
