Global Outdoor Furniture Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunies: 2024

“Outdoor Furniture Market” report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current R&D status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

This report studies the Outdoor Furniture market. Outdoor Furniture, also called garden furniture or patio furniture, is a type of furniture specifically designed for outdoor use. It is typically made of weather-resistant materials such as aluminium which does not rust. The oldest surviving examples of Outdoor Furniture were found in the gardens of Pompeii. Different types of outdoor furniture include chairs, seating sets, tables, dining sets, and loungers & daybeds. The main purpose of outdoor furniture is to offer appropriate décor, and comfort.

Scope of the Report:

Outdoor furniture is a type of furniture particularly designed for outdoor purposes. The main purpose of furniture is to provide comfort and appropriate décor to the building. With attractive designs and styles, the fame of the outdoor furniture has gone up. Outdoor furniture is growing nowadays due to initiatives taken by the government for funding more to more open spaces such as public garden, sports area and other area where people can relax.

Emergence of retro feeling is a major trend being witnessed in the global outdoor furniture market. Consumers are shifting their preferences back to crochet, natural, and woven styles, which add texture to all kinds of spaces. The woven trend is likely to move one step ahead of all trends, owing to the introduction of new & non-traditional colors offering fresh look, particularly in summers. Use of wood, and other natural materials such as teak and rattan, have gained increased momentum for producing outdoor furniture. Eco-friendly is becoming the integral part of mainstream outdoor furniture. Effects of toxic finishes, negative impacts of deforestation, and environmental concerns have compelled manufacturers in adopting green solutions. Some manufacturers of outdoor furniture have already commenced implementing strategies for green manufacturing processes. For example, IKEA has started operating up to 30 windmills in Härjedalen, Sweden, to place itself as an independent energy manufacturing company.

The global market for outdoor furniture is highly diversified and competitive. In a bid to position themselves as energy-efficient and environment-friendly stores, vendors in the market are increasingly concentrating on furnishing items in retail space, and launching handcrafted furniture. Outdoor Furniture industry is relatively fragmented, Yotrio Corporation is the world leading manufacturer in global Outdoor Furniture market with the market share of 3.27%, in terms of revenue, followed by Brown Jordan, Agio International, DEDON and KETTAL.

The worldwide market for Outdoor Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Outdoor Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor Furniture product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outdoor Furniture, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outdoor Furniture in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Outdoor Furniture competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Outdoor Furniture breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Outdoor Furniture market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor Furniture sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Outdoor Furniture Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Outdoor Furniture by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Outdoor Furniture by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Outdoor Furniture by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Outdoor Furniture by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Outdoor Furniture Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast (2019-2024)

