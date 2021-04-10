Global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market-industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2027

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027

The global probiotics dietary supplements market is segmented by application, end use, strain type, sales channels and region. Based on application, it is sub-segmented into infant formula, food supplement, specialty nutrients and nutritional supplements, out of which, the infant formula segment is expected to have the highest growth on the back of customized product offering to meet the needs of infants and the availability of product in different forms. The market is further segmented by end use into human and animal probiotics, by strain type into lactobacillus, bifidobacterium and others; by sales channel into hypermarket, pharmacies, direct sellers, specialty stores, retailers and online.

The probiotics dietary supplement market is anticipated to expand at CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is observing vibrant growth on account of rising awareness about health consciousness and efficacy of probiotics dietary supplements in the health sector. Additionally, the increasing investment in research and development, prevention from the diseases and introduction of improved version of the existing products pertaining to these supplements are some of the significant factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Regionally, the global probiotics dietary supplements market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is expected to have the largest market share on the back of rising awareness regarding probiotics, easy availability and the presence of major industry participants in this region.

Further, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market on the back of rising population coupled with increasing disposable income and improving standard of living in the region.

Health Consciousness among People to Boost Market Growth

The prevalence of diseases such as blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, gastrointestinal disease, breast cancer and dental caries among other disorders are increasing around the globe. According to WHO, around 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes in 2016. The rising awareness regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the use of supplements to improve immune system is expected to support the growth of the market.

However, the limited knowledge and lack of awareness regarding safety and security measures that are required while consuming the dietary supplements are some of the restraining factors that might hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global probiotics dietary supplements market in terms of market segmentation by applications, end uses, strain type and sales channel.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global probiotics dietary supplements market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Contract NUTRA, Custom Probiotics Inc., E. I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Mercola Probiotics, Nebraska Cultures, Nestlé SA, Nutraceutix, NutraScience Labs, ProbioFerm, Probium LLC., Protexin, UAS Labs, UP4 Probiotics and Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global probiotics dietary supplements market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

