Global Scale-out NAS Market Growth Analysis and 2024 Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced "Global Scale-out NAS Market" report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition.

Scale-out NAS is a network-attached storage (NAS) architecture in which the total amount of disk space can be expanded through the addition of devices in connected arrays with their own resources. In a scale-out system, new hardware can be added and configured as the need arises. When a scale-out system reaches its storage limit, another array can be added to expand the system capacity. Scale-out storage can harness the extra storage added across arrays and also use added devices to increase network storage capacity, adding performance and addressing the need for additional storage.

Scope of the Global Scale-out NAS Market Report

This report studies the Scale-out NAS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Scale-out NAS market by product type and applications/end industries.

The scale-out NAS market is projected to witness significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced storage technologies and rising amount of data generation. Increasing requirement of cost-effective storage solutions is expected to boost the adoption of scale-out NAS by SMEs and startups in the region.

The global Scale-out NAS market is valued at 10100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 29200 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Scale-out NAS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Scale-out NAS Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Scale-out NAS Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Scale-out NAS Market Segment by Type

File Storage

Block Storage

Object Storage

Global Scale-out NAS Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

IT & Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Education & Academics

