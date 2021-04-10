Global Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2024
UTV, namely Utility Task Vehicles, is defined as a vehicle: Designed for operation off of the highway;Suspended on four or more low pressure or non-pneumatic tires;Has a steering wheel for steering control;Have one seat to accommodate a driver and one or more passenger sitting.
First, for industry structure analysis, the UTV (Utility Task Vehicles industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 60.16% of the revenue market.
Second, the sales of UTV (Utility Task Vehicles increased from 60.1k units in 2011 to 80.6k units in 2016 with an average growth rate of more than 6%.The leading countries in Europe include France, UK and Russia.
Third, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of UTV (Utility Task Vehicles producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Displacement ≤ 400 CC
Displacement 400-800 CC
Displacement ≥ 800 CC
Segmentation by application:
Sport UTV
Work UTV
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Polaris
John Deere
Kawasaki
Yamaha
Kubota
Can-Am(BPR)
CFMOTO
Honda
HSUN Motor
Arctic Cat
KYMCO
Linhai Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) by Players
Chapter Four: Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) Market Forecast
