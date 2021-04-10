Global Wet Pet Food Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com Global “Wet Pet Food Market” Report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report we mainly researched wet pet food, Wet or canned pet food is significantly higher in moisture than dry or semi-moist food. Canned food is commercially sterile (cooked during canning); other wet foods may not be sterile. A given wet food will often be higher in protein or fat compared to a similar kibble on a dry matter basis (a measure which ignores moisture); given the canned food’s high moisture content, however, a larger amount of canned food must be fed. Grain gluten and other protein gels may be used in wet pet food to create artificial meaty chunks, which look like real meat.

In the last several years, Latin America market of Wet Pet Food developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 4.7%. In 2016, Latin America sales of Wet Pet Food are nearly 123.4 K MT; the actual production is about 114.9 K MT.

The Latin America average price of Wet Pet Food is in the increasing trend, from 3857 USD/MT in 2011 to 4123 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of Latin America economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wet Pet Food includes 80-200g, 200-400g, 400-600g and others (by the container). The proportion of 200-400g in 2016 is about 39.5%, and the proportion of 80-200g in 2016 is about 30.7%.

The classification of Wet Pet Food includes 80-200g, 200-400g, 400-600g and others (by the container). The proportion of 200-400g in 2016 is about 39.5%, and the proportion of 80-200g in 2016 is about 30.7%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wet Pet Food market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wet Pet Food value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

80-200g

200-400g

400-600g

Others

Segmentation by application:

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Nestle Purina

Mogiana Alimentos

Colgate-Palmolive

Total Alimentos

Nutriara Alimentos

Heristo

Diamond pet foods

Empresas Iansa

Unicharm

Affinity Petcare

Butcher’s

Nisshin Pet Food

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

