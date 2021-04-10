Global Wireless EV Charging Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2025

Global wireless EV charging market to reach USD 365.3 billion by 2025. Global wireless EV charging market is valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 115% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing government rules and initiatives for controlling carbon emission and increasing demand of electric vehicles are promoting the market growth over the forecast period. Due to strict emission norms introduced by governments in various countries sales of electric vehicles is on up-surging strike. According to report of global EV outlook 2007, around 750 new electric cars were registered, with over 750 thousand sales worldwide. Thus, growing electric vehicle sales around the globe is expected to fuel the market growth.

The regional analysis of Global Wireless EV Charging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Wireless EV Charging market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing market players and government initiatives on carbon emission are promoting the growth of the market.

The leading market players include-

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Qualcomm, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Witricity Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Evatran Group Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Elix Wireless

Hevo Power

Samsung SDI

Evgo

Addenergie

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Installation Type:

Aftermarket

Oe Market

By Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Charging Station Type:

Commercial Charging Stations

Home Charging Stations

By Component:

Base Charging Pad

Power Control Unit

Vehicle Charging Pad

By Power Supply Range:

3–<11 kW

11–50 kW

>50 kW

By Charging Type:

Dynamic Wireless Charging System

Stationary Wireless Charging System

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars (PC)

Electric Commercial Vehicle (ECV)

Electric Two-Wheeler

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Wireless EV Charging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

