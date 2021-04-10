GPS Chipset Market Insights 2027 – Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, MediaTek, Qualcomm Technologies International, SkyTraq Technology, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments and u-blox

The “Global GPS Chipset Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the GPS Chipset industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GPS Chipset market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global GPS Chipset market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPS Chipset market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Positioning System (GPS) chips provide users instant location and time data anywhere on Earth. GPS is a space-based navigation system. GPS trackers are used to track assets by their owners, for tracking vehicles by fleet operators; and also to track individuals and other tracking objects. The global GPS chipset market is expected to grow due to a rise in the popularity of GPS tracking devices and increasing demand for smartphones across the globe.

Rising demand for accurate real-time data, high penetration of consumer electronics devices, rising demand for high-speed internet. Also the network coverage such as 4G, 5G enabled devices, the growing popularity of IoT are the major drivers of the GPS chipset market. However, high capital expenditure in the agricultural application is limiting the market. On the other hand, increasing use for unmanned vehicle and growing demand for wearables are creating opportunities for the GPS chipset market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004639

Top Dominating Key Players:

Broadcom

FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

MediaTek Inc

Qualcomm Technologies International

SkyTraq Technology Inc

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

u-blox

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

The global GPS Chipset market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as type 1 and type 2. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into portable navigation devices (PND), automotive, consumer electronics, handheld device, and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global GPS Chipset market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The GPS Chipset market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting GPS Chipset market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the GPS Chipset market in these regions.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004639

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]