Grid Scale Battery Market is expected to grow at 32% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Grid Scale Battery Market Research Report: Information by battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Flow Batteries, Zinc-hybrid batteries, Sodium-Based Battery), Power Generation (Power Capacity or Rating, Energy Capacity), Applications (Peak Shaving, Load Shifting, Renewable Sources Integration, Backup Power), and by Region – Forecast till 2023. The Grid Scale Battery Market is predicted to achieve a CAGR of roughly 32% in the duration of the period 2018 to 2023.

Global Grid Scale Battery Market Leading Players Analyzed are:

Samsung (South Korea), Fluence (US), Tesla (US), GS Yuasa (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), BYD Company (China), Saft (France), S&C Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), GE (US), Toshiba (Japan), and NGK Insulators (Japan).

Grid Scale Battery Market – Overview

The surging requirements for electricity spurred by the rising population and the increased number of devices that use electricity are raising the need for new and improved storage solutions. Reports that evaluate the energy and power industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects.

The requirement for large scale storage within an electrical power grid is anticipated to spur the demand for grid scale battery market. Improvements in battery storage and their efficiency are expected to motivate the expansion of grid scale batteries in the coming years. Furthermore, the broadening of applications for grid scale battery is expected to create new opportunities for expansion in the forecast period.

Grid Scale Battery Market Segmental Analysis

The segmentation of the grid scale battery market is carried out on the basis of battery type, power generation, applications, and region.

On the basis of battery type, the grid scale battery market is segmented into flow batteries, lithium-ion batteries, sodium-based battery, and zinc-hybrid batteries.

Based on power generation, the grid scale battery market is segmented into power capacity or rating and energy capacity.

Based on applications, the grid scale battery market is segmented into load shifting, peak shaving, renewable sources integration, and backup power.

The Regions included in the grid scale battery market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of world.

Scope of the Report

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global Subsea Well Access Systems market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report, further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the grid scale battery market consists of regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and rest of world.

The grid scale battery market globally is projected to flourish owing to the upsurge in investment in renewable energy, and the dropping prices of the grid-scale battery. Moreover, firms included in this sector are increasingly focusing on R & D to guarantee improved operational efficiency because of the rising fleet players in the market. The North American region is controlling this market owing to the surge of renewable energy in the residential sector, primarily due to the initiatives and measures that have been taken to pave the way for utility-scale policy and storage development. The solar development is adding to a new complementary technology area which eventually is helping the growth in the grid scale battery market.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2019 India has obtained its first grid-scale battery energy storage system, the 10 MW system housed at Tata Power Delhi Distribution’s Rohini substation is supposed to be South Asia’s biggest. The 10 MW grid-connected system, held by AES and Mitsubishi Corporation, will lay the trail for a broader implementation of grid-scale energy storage technology throughout India. It uses the Advancion energy storage platform from Fluence, a joint undertaking formed by AES and Siemens.

