Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Products, Services and Solutions from 2019 to 2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Healthcare Fraud Detection Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Factors such as the large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare; increasing number of patients seeking health insurance; the prepayment review model; growing pressure of fraud, waste, and abuse on healthcare spending; and high returns on investments are driving the growth of the healthcare fraud detection market.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Healthcare Fraud Detection in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The prescriptive analytics segment is expected grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Healthcare Fraud Detection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

IBM (US)

Optum (US)

SAS (US)

McKesson (US)

SCIO (US)

Verscend (US)

Wipro (India)

Conduent (US)

HCL (India)

CGI (Canada)

DXC (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

LexisNexis (US)

Pondera (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Service

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Insurance Claim

Prepay

Post Payment

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Healthcare Fraud Detection market.

Chapter 1, to describe Healthcare Fraud Detection Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Healthcare Fraud Detection, with sales, revenue, and price of Healthcare Fraud Detection, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Healthcare Fraud Detection, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Healthcare Fraud Detection market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Healthcare Fraud Detection sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major points From TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Healthcare Fraud Detection by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Healthcare Fraud Detection by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Fraud Detection by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Healthcare Fraud Detection by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Healthcare Fraud Detection by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

“