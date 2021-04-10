Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Analysis over Business Prominent Players – Conifer Health Solutions , nthrive (Medassets + Precyse) , optum360 , GeBBS Healthcare , Change Healthcare (Emdeon)

Healthcare industry is undergoing a transition with increased competition among healthcare service providers. Currently, companies are more focused on providing quality care at lower price to their patients. Increasing healthcare cost is an alarming concern in this industry. In order to achieve cost savings, the industry players have introduced significant innovations in non-clinical solutions such as simplified administrative costs. The administrative components comprise all the services that range from front-end to back-end services. The process starts from gathering information from patients, documentation record, submitting, analyzing, and eventually paying for medical bills. This whole spectrum of administrative services is considered as healthcare RCM. Revenue cycle management (RCM) is the fundamental process that enables a company to be paid for providing their services.

For most healthcare providers, RCM includes everything from pre-registering a patient all the way through the final zero balance invoicing for a particular visit. The global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry was 11713.04 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 22101.11 million USD by 2023, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 11.16% between 2017 and 2023. The market is driven by various end-users, such as small/rural hospitals, community hospitals, large hospitals & academic medical centers. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market will register a 10.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22100 million by 2024, from US$ 13200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare RCM Outsourcing business, shared in Chapter 3.

Major Key Players of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market are:

Conifer Health Solutions , nthrive (Medassets + Precyse) , optum360 , GeBBS Healthcare , Change Healthcare (Emdeon) , McKesson RelayHealth , Parallon (HCA) , MedData (Cardon Outreach) , MedAssist (Firstsource) , Availity , The SSI Group , Accretive Health (R1 RCM Inc) , Cerner

Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market.

Major Types of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing covered are:

Pre-intervention

Intervention

Major Applications of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing covered are:

Small/Rural Hospitals

Community Hospitals

Large Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market for the period of 2017 to 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Size

2.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue by Product

4.3 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

