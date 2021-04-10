In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Growth, Development and Key Manufacturer Report 2017-2023 | Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SITA (OnAir), Thales Group

In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) refers to the onboard internet service offered by airlines to business and commercial aircraft passengers. This service can be accessed via personal electronic devices (PEDs) such as smartphone, laptops, and smartphones, and laptops for the internet surfing, playing games, watching movies, and serials.

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is segmented on the basis of type, connectivity technology, and geography. Based on type, the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is bifurcated into hardware and services. Among the types, the hardware segment contributed the maximum market share in 2015, owing to the deployment of advanced networking systems and other systems such as electronic devices by airlines especially in the emerging markets.

Currently, among connectivity technologies, the air-to-ground (A2G) networking technology is leading the market. However, by the end of 2023, the satellite segment is projected to surpass the air-to-ground segment owing to increase in airliners’ spending on deployment of satellites networking technology to offer uninterrupted and high speed Internet services to air passengers.

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, North America dominated the market owing large number of connected aircraft in the region. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 21.0% during the forecast period, owing to significant increase in number of connected aircraft and air passengers.

Prominent market players-operating in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity industry-have adopted product launch, partnership, geographical expansion, and acquisition as their key strategies to facilitate business growth and expansion across the globe. The key players profiled in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market are EchoStar Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kymeta Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SITA (OnAir), Thales Group, Thikom Solutions Inc., and ViaSat Inc.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis on the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is provided in the report.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the in-flight entertainment and connectivity industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided in the report to determine the in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size and potential.

