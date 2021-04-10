Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 to 2023

Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market:

Conjugate Vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached to a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protects against invasive diseases. Japan is one of the most prominent markets of conjugate vaccines. Japan, at 84 years, has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. Currently, both PPSV–23 and PCV–13 are available for the elderly for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae -related diseases. Despite these two vaccines being made available for the elderly, the national immunization program launched for these aged 65 and older as on October 1, 2014, only subsidized PPSV–23. Japan has frequently reported low incidence of Meningococcal disease, and therefore the disease is not considered a high health care priority.

Market Segmentation:

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into:

o Pneumococcal

o Haemophilus influenza type b

o Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis

o Meningococcal

o Others

Based on end user, the market is segmented into:

o Paediatric

o Adult

Key growth factors:

Japan is projected to be a stable market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure and modernization of healthcare infrastructure will drive the Japan market for conjugate vaccines. Japan, with the highest life expectancy out of all other countries in the world, has its old population creating demand for adult conjugate vaccines.

Threats and key players:

1. Although the health situation in Japan is among the best in the world, there is still a significant gap to be filled, with regard to the use of vaccines to prevent severe infections. This gap has major implications for public health, both in Japan and other countries since Japan is cited as a source for infectious diseases to countries that have those diseases under better control through vaccination. There is also a need to organize an efficient immunization program, due to the limited resources for health care. Under-reporting, lack of awareness and focus on meningococcal disease are some of the major threats.

2. Major conjugate vaccine providers are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Japan conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the Japan conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in the Japan conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Japan based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Japan based on end user (paediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

6. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the Japan market

