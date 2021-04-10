Laptop eSIM Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with Acer, Asus, Cubic Telecom, Gemalto, HP, IDEMIA Oberthur Technologies, Lenovo, Qualcomm Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Transatel

Laptop eSIM is used for efficient and enhanced M2M communication, it is a digital SIM which permit the user to activate a cellular plan from a carrier without using physical SIM card. eSIM for laptop can be used for both personal and commercial.

The significant drivers of the Laptop eSIM market are mounting adoption of IoT technology and growing importance on remote SIM provisioning for M2M. The increasing demand for smart solutions is creating opportunities which will increase the need for the Laptop eSIM market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Acer Inc.

2. Asus

3. Cubic Telecom Ltd.

4. Gemalto

5. HP Inc.

6. IDEMIA Oberthur Technologies

7. Lenovo

8. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

9. STMicroelectronics

10. Transatel

The “Global Laptop eSIM Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Laptop eSIM market with detailed market segmentation by end-user, and geography. The global Laptop eSIM market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Laptop eSIM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Laptop eSIM market is segmented on the basis of end-user. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as personal and coomercial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Laptop eSIM market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Laptop eSIM market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Laptop eSIM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Laptop eSIM market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Laptop eSIM market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Laptop eSIM market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Laptop eSIM in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Laptop eSIM market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Laptop eSIM companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Laptop ESIM Market – By End user

1.3.2 Laptop ESIM Market – By Region

1.3.2.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LAPTOP ESIM MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. LAPTOP ESIM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

