Meat Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2024
Processed meat has been modified to either extend its shelf life or change the taste and the main methods are smoking, curing, or adding salt or preservatives. Processed meat includes bacon, sausages, hot dogs, salami, corned beef, beef jerky and ham as well as canned meat and meat-based sauces.
Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Meat industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are WH Group, JBS, Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz, Cargill
Europe is the largest consumption of Meat, with a sales revenue market share nearly 25.03% in 2015.
The second place is USA region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 22.49%. China is another important consumption market of Meat.
According to this study, over the next five years the Meat market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 380800 million by 2024, from US$ 322800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Meat business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Meat market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Meat value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Pork
Beef
Poultry
Others
Segmentation by application:
Supermarkets/hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Independent Retailers
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
WH Group
JBS
Tyson Foods
Kraft Heinz
Cargill
ConAgra Foods
BRF SA
OSI Group
Toennies
Charoen Pokphand Group
Hormel Foods
Danish Crown
Nippon Ham
Seaboard Corporation
Itoham Foods
New Hope Group
Jinluo
Cremonini
Yurun Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global Meat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Meat market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Meat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Meat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Meat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Meat by Players
Chapter Four: Meat by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Meat Market Forecast
