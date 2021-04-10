Meat Market Size, Share, Trend Analysis, Growth Factor and Analysis by Its Key Vendors 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Meat Market” Report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Processed meat has been modified to either extend its shelf life or change the taste and the main methods are smoking, curing, or adding salt or preservatives. Processed meat includes bacon, sausages, hot dogs, salami, corned beef, beef jerky and ham as well as canned meat and meat-based sauces.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Meat industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are WH Group, JBS, Tyson Foods, Kraft Heinz, Cargill

Europe is the largest consumption of Meat, with a sales revenue market share nearly 25.03% in 2015.

The second place is USA region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 22.49%. China is another important consumption market of Meat.

According to this study, over the next five years the Meat market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 380800 million by 2024, from US$ 322800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Meat business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Meat market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Meat value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Pork

Beef

Poultry

Others

Segmentation by application:

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

WH Group

JBS

Tyson Foods

Kraft Heinz

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

BRF SA

OSI Group

Toennies

Charoen Pokphand Group

Hormel Foods

Danish Crown

Nippon Ham

Seaboard Corporation

Itoham Foods

New Hope Group

Jinluo

Cremonini

Yurun Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Meat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Meat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Meat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

