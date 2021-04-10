Mexico Confectionery Market 2019 Demand, Trend, Sales, Types, Manufacturing Processes, Cost structures And Analysis Of Key Companies

Confectionery in Mexico Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market value and volume 2013-17 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Grupo Bimbo S.A. de C.V., Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc., Nestle SA

– The confectionery market consists of the retail sale of chocolate, gum and sugar confectionery products. The chocolate segment consists of all chocolate based products, including boxed chocolates, chocolate countlines, chocolate straightlines, molded bars and novelties. The gum segment consists of all bubble and chewing gum. Moreover, sugar confectionery products consist of hard boiled sweets, mints, caramels and toffees, gums and jellies, marshmallows, fudges and medicated throat lozenges. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2017 annual average exchange rates.

– The Mexican confectionery market had total revenues of $3,545.4m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2013 and 2017.

– Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.6% between 2013 and 2017, to reach a total of 313.6 million kg in 2017.

– Steady economic growth improved individual purchasing power over the review period. This resulted in the increasing consumption of premium confectionary products.

