Mobility on Demand Market Segmentation, Market Players, Trends 2023

Mobility on Demand Market, By Service (E-hailing), By Vehicle Type (Micro Mobility Vehicles), By Data Service (Information, Payment, Others), By Vehicle Connectivity (Vehicle to Infrastructure, Vehicle to Vehicle) – Global Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

Mobility on demand refers to innovative service in automobile. The mobility on demand system offers users with real time data, fine grained mobility demand sensing and provides stacks and racks of light electric vehicles or bicycles at closely placed intervals.

Bring your own device (BYOD), big data and new analytics, smart cities and internet of things are the cutting-edge technologies boosting the mobility on demand market. According to the study, by service segment e-hailing accounts for largest market share in mobility on demand market. The increasing working population in urban areas, rising knee problems and development in the healthcare sector are the prime factors driving market growth. By vehicle type, electric vehicle is estimated as fastest growing segment in mobility on demand market owing to technology advancement in automobile sector and emerging of driverless cars. Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for highest market share in electric vehicle segment. Vehicle emission, reduced congestion, crash avoidance and improved travel time reliability are the factors imposing positive impact on mobility on demand market.

The segmentation of mobility on demand market system is done on the basis of service that includes e-hailing, car sharing, car rental and station based mobility. E-hailing service accounts for highest market in mobility on demand market. E-hailing service provides users with seamless platform for booking car, taxi, limousine or any other mode of transportation. E-hailing application enabled users to book taxi with their smartphones, it offers efficient service to both driver and the consumer. It provides great service especially during storm or rainy season.

The mobility on demand market is expected to grow at approximately USD 186 Billion by 2023, at 18% of CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Study Objectives of Mobility on Demand Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the mobility on demand market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the mobility on demand market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of service, vehicle type, data service, internet connectivity and vehicle connectivity.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the mobility on demand market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Mobility on Demand Market are- Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Automotive Plc (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Tomtom NV (Netherlands), Robert Bosch Gmbh (Germany), International Business Machines Corp. (U.S.), Didi Chuxing (China), Gett, Inc. (U.S.), Lyft (U.S.), among others.

Segments:

Mobility on demand market for segment on the basis of service, vehicle type, data service, internet connectivity and network connectivity.

Mobility on demand Market by Service:

E-hailing

Car Sharing

Car rental

Station-Based Mobility

Mobility on demand Market by Vehicle Type:

Four Wheelers

Micro Mobility Vehicles

Mobility on demand Market by Data Service:

Navigation

Information

Payment

Others

Mobility on demand Market by Internet Connectivity:

3G

4G

5G

Wi-Fi

Mobility on demand Market by Vehicle Connectivity:

Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle to Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle to Network (V2N)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of mobility on demand market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to be fastest growing in mobility on demand market due to increased adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) technology, growing urban population and increased adoption of e-hailing service by citizens. Asia-Pacific region accounts for highest market share in mobility on demand market owing to increasing IT infrastructure and growing population in urban areas.

