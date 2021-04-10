New Study Focusing on Satellite Transponders Leasing Market set to grow according to forecasts – key players like Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, SingTel Optus, MEASAT satellite systems, Asia Broadcast Satellite

A holistic overview of the new research report of the global Satellite Transponders Leasing Market analyzes the earlier and the present performance of the market. This statistical report also estimates the key trends and other significant factors which are persuading the market’s growth, to captivate a clear understanding of this market.

The satellite transponders leasing market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 13.01 Bn in 2016 to US$ 19.23 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2016 and 2025.

The growing demand for C band and Ku band transponder by the commercial sector across the globe to spur the satellite transponders leasing market in the coming years. Along with the digitization of the broadcasting industry and emergence of enhanced TV media, such as HD and UHD TV the number of subscribers for advanced media broadcasting have increased. Also, the rising demand for OTT and demand based supply of channels and programs have increased the application of transponders in the commercial sector.

The Satellite Transponders Leasing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Leading Satellite Transponders Leasing Market Players:

Intelsat

SES

Eutelsat

Telesat

SingTel Optus

MEASAT satellite systems

Asia Broadcast Satellite

Arabsat

ISRO

China Satellite Communications Co.

The Satellite Transponders Leasing market has been analyzed in-depth and segmented into three major categories that comprises of services, bandwidths and application. There exists three basic variants of services in the market, viz., protected, unprotected and preemptive. The unprotected service is also called as non-Preemptable services. The Satellite Transponders Leasing market further is compartmentalized into different application, which includes government and military, commercial, telecom, navigation, remote sensors and research and development. Here, the commercial application is expected to spur the growth of transponder leasing market in the coming years.

Geographically this Satellite Transponders Leasing market is fragmented into five major regions, which comprises of North America, Europe, South America (SAM), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is presently dominating the market owing to its strong technological foundations. North America is then followed by Europe. APAC in terms of leased satellite transponders is expected to take over the domination in the long term of this market. The tremendous advancement in the developing economies of Asia Pacific are expected to fuel the growth of satellite transponders leasing market in the coming years.

The objective of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global Satellite Transponders Leasing market

– To analyze and forecast the global Satellite Transponders Leasing market on the basis of component, connectivity, application, and end-user

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Satellite Transponders Leasing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key smart clothing players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

The overall Satellite Transponders Leasing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Satellite Transponders Leasing market.

