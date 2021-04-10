New Study on A2P SMS Market explored in the latest research by key players– DIMOCO Messaging, AANAM Technologies, Twilio, CLX Communications AB, Infobip, Syniverse Technologies, Vonage, tyntec, Tanla Solutions

A holistic overview of the new research report of the global A2P SMS Market analyzes the earlier and the present performance of the market. This statistical report also estimates the key trends and other significant factors which are persuading the market’s growth, to captivate a clear understanding of this market.

The global A2P SMS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025 and accounts for US$ 62.10 Bn in the year 2025.

A2P SMS is the communication taking place between an application and a subscriber over messaging services for various purposes. With the evolution of smartphones accompanied with the emergence of OTT players in the market, the MNO’s have seen a sharp dip in the revenues earned from P2P (Peer-to-Peer) messaging services. However, there has been a parallel increase in the A2P SMS revenues for MNOs globally.

SMS can reach to a customer’s even in the remotest area where there is a network connection and eventually becomes the easiest mode of communication with the customer. Distinct from instant messaging services, SMS service can function on standard and basic mobiles and it doesn’t depend on an internet connection to work. The reach and flexibility of SMS services when compared to online services is much more and the advantage of pre-paid mobile users still receiving text messages even if they’re out of balance gives the mode an upper hand. Some of the key features of messaging is that it achieves higher read rate within minutes and boasts the highest engagement rate when compared to emails and OTT mobile messaging apps. Eventually, with customers more likely to open messages than emails, it is vivid that A2P SMS market would be driven due to this.

Leading A2P SMS Market Players:

ANAM Technologies CLX Communications AB. DIMOCO Messaging GmBH Infobip Ltd. Nexmo Inc. (acquired by Vonage) Syniverse Technologies, LLC Tanla Solutions Trillian Group Ltd. Twilio Inc. tyntec

In our study, we have segmented the A2P SMS market by type, application, and business model and vertical. The type segment of A2P SMS market includes Cloud API Messaging Platform and Traditional & Managed Messaging Services. On the basis of applications the A2P SMS market is broadly segmented into Pushed Content Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, CRM Services and Other Services. Moreover, the market for A2P SMS is bifurcated on the basis of vertical that have large applications of A2P SMSs that include BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Transport , Hospitality and other vertical sectors that find large applications of A2P SMSs. On the basis of geography, the A2P SMS market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The overall A2P SMS market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the A2P SMS market.

The objective of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global A2P SMS market

– To analyze and forecast the global A2P SMS market on the basis of deployment model, application, and industry vertical

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall A2P SMS market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key A2P SMS players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies