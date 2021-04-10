North America Cannabis Market 2019: Comprehensive Analysis, Current Scenario, Future Strategic Planning, Top Companies and Forecast to 2021

The well-established North American Cannabis Market is not merely a collaboration of growers & producers of marijuana and hemp; it is rather a conglomerate of science and technology. Therefore, Cannabis market is arguably the fastest growing industry in the region.

Acknowledging the kind of traction, the market is garnering currently demonstrating the growth prospects worldwide, Market Research Future has recently published a study report giving out the complete market insight up to 2021. This study report indicates that the thriving North America Cannabis Market further accruing enormously by 2021 will register a whooping double digit CAGR of 33% over the period of 2016 to 2021.

Get a Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/950

Cannabis also popularly referred as Marijuana which is a derivative of the Cannabis plant intended to use as a psychoactive drug or medicine. The main psychoactive part of cannabis is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). There is also a physio active part of Cannabis; known as Cannabidiol (CBD). Unlike THC, the CBD part doesn’t get you high and have medicinal effects. It is typically used for health reasons instead of for recreational purposes.

Until a couple of years back the Cannabis industry was operating mainly in the black market. However, the tables were turned dramatically with the advent of Marijuana and Hemp in the medical applications letting Cannabis garner a huge prominence on the global platform. Which further led its market garnering an exponential traction globally.

North America region being the largest producer of Cannabis is ranked as its largest market worldwide. Besides the region is a hub for those Cannabis based medicine companies. Annually, an increasing number of advancements of Medical Science, Biotechnology, medicines/ pharma and technology largely take place in North America only. These all factors define the largest market size of the North America Cannabis Market.

Market Forecast

Rapid growth of cannabis and its applications in medicinal purposes has driven the growth in this market. The recreational use of marijuana became legal in the region in 2016; under a law that approves Cannabis as a medicine. Which allows consumers to vape, eat, drink, and apply marijuana as a medicine or administer a drop or two of a cannabis-infused tincture under the tongue to produce an invisible, odorless, private high within minutes. Emergence of portable vapes and e-Cigarette which promote the use of an electronic element to heat a cannabis-infused oil has spurted the market growth to an extent. As no organic material burning is involved, vaping cannabis is considered as safer further shifting the methodology of cannabis utility and escorting its market to become mainstream.

Conversely, Cannabis remains illegal under the federal law, presaging the threat to business, however, the legal marijuana industry keeps increasing with the increasing demand. In North America, legal marijuana segment is expected to witness market size of USD ~25 Billion by 2021.

A new trend has been observed in the market that increasing number of banks in the region are funding to more marijuana deals if firms can pass all the tests. For example; Bank of Montreal. BMO became the first major Canadian bank to arrange a stock sale for a pot firm when it helped lead a $200.7-million equity financing for Canopy Growth in the four-year-old medical marijuana industry.

Segmentations

For an easy grasp; Cannabis Market of North America is segmented in to 2 Key dynamics.

By Derivatives: Comprises – Marijuana/Flowers, Industrial Hemp, and other Concentrates/Products.

By Application Type: Applications of Marijuana, Applications of Hemp

Segment Marijuana, by the derivatives held the largest market share; accounting for more than USD 2.5 billion in 2015.

The US being the largest market in the region accounted for over 95% of the market size of the North America Cannabis Market in 2015.

Competitive Analysis

A well-established North America Cannabis Market appears to be highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of several well-established players having regional and global presence. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain the key trends for leading players.

Access Full Report Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cannabis-market-industry-950

Industry/ Innovations/ Related News

January 24, 2018 – Medical marijuana company Aurora Cannabis (Canada) announced accusation of its rival Canadian medical marijuana company CanniMed Therapeutics for around C$1.1 billion (US$892m).

January 25, 2018 – Texas Vineyard Market (TVM –Weatherford Wine Maker US) debuted a new wine made with hemp oil. With the negative view from the Drug Enforcement Agency on cannabis plants, TVM had to submit multiple lab tests to show the wine met DEA requirements. And finally, the hemp wine received approval from the DEA in Dec. 2017 after over two years of development.

Regional Insights

Cannabis market in North America was over USD 3.5 billion in 2015. The U.S. being the largest market in the region was valued over USD 3 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR over 30% between 2016 and 2021.