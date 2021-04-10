Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

Latest Report: Trends and Top Manufacturers analysis of “Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market” research report Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Optical Fiber Patch Cord market, also known as fiber optic patch cable or fiber jumper, it is an Optical Fiber Patch Cord is a fiber optic cable capped at either end with connectors that allow it to be rapidly and conveniently connected to CATV, an optical switch or other telecommunication equipment. Its thick layer of protection is used to connect the optical transmitter, receiver, and the terminal box. This is known as “”interconnect-style cabling””.

Scope of the Report:

Rapid adoption of optical fibers across various industries such as data centers is the major factor that drives the growth of the optical fiber patch cord market.

The number of data centers is increasing globally due to technological advances. Cloud computing has become an effective way to access data worldwide. Further, the use of compact devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearable devices is flourishing rapidly. Data centers provide high-performance computing across multiple industry verticals and, therefore, help foster more technological innovations.

In addition, rapid digitization and increase in demand for bandwidth expansion fuel the market growth. However, high initial cost of installment restrains the market growth. Enhanced reliability of optic patch cord and increase in use of internet are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The global Optical Fiber Patch Cord market is valued at 1830 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2330 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Optical Fiber Patch Cord.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Optical Fiber Patch Cord market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Optical Fiber Patch Cord market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Phoenix Contact

Networx

Black Box

Corning

Megladon

3M

Panduit

CommScope

Nexans

SHKE Communication

LongXing

Pheenet

Shenzhen Necero

Shenzhen Lightwit

OPTICKING

Shenzhen DYS

Shenzhen Hengtongda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-mode Fiber Optical Patch Cord

Multimode Fiber Optical Patch Cord

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Optical Data Network

Telecommunication

Military & Aerospace

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Optical Fiber Patch Cord Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Optical Fiber Patch Cord Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Optical Fiber Patch Cord Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Optical Fiber Patch Cord Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Optical Fiber Patch Cord by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

