Organic Acids Market Sales, Growth and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2027 | Cargill, BASF, DowDupont, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

An organic acid is an organic compound that is characterized by weak acidic properties. It does not dissociate completely in the presence of water. Organic acids have lesser molecular mass and are miscible. The organic acids used in food are carboxylic acids. It belongs to carboxyl group that dissociates into a proton and conjugate base and endows acids with their acidic properties. Organic acids turn as antioxidants, emulsifiers, acidulants, flavor enhancers, and preservatives.

Increasing demand for organic acids in animal feed as a substitute for antibiotic growth promoters (AGP) driving the need for the organic acid market. Furthermore, the growing demand for tertiary processed food in a developed nation is also projected to influence the organic acid market significantly. Moreover, a wide range of application of organic acid in various areas such as antioxidant, flavor enhancer, coating, preservative, etc. is expected to fuel the upcoming market. Emerging production of organic acids from renewable resources is projected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Organic Acid Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the organic acid industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of organic acid market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global organic acid market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading organic acid market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global organic acid market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into acetic acid, citric acid, formic acid, lactic acid, propionic acid, ascorbic acid, gluconic acid, fumaric acid, malic acid and other acids. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, feed, pharmaceuticals and industrial.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global organic acid market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The organic acid market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting organic acid market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the organic acid market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the organic acid market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report also includes the profiles of key organic acid companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

– BASF SE

– Cargill, Incorporated

– Corbion N.V.,

– E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd

– Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

– Myriant Corporation

– Tate & Lyle PLC

– The Archer Daniels Midland Company

