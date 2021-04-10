Outbound Tourism Market Products, Services and Solutions from 2019 to 2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance Outbound Tourism Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

India outbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 45 Billion by 2025.

“India Outbound Tourism Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2025” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India international travelers visitation, spending, purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore India outbound tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 16 nations. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of India outbound tourism market.

The countries included in this report are:

Singapore, Thailand, United States, Hong Kong, Australia, China, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Nepal, Cambodia, Mauritius, United Kingdom and Canada

Key Findings:

India has become one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets in the world

In 2017, there were more than 23 Million outbound tourist departures from India

India ranks top in terms of number of visitor arrivals to Singapore and Thailand

Indian travelers likely to become major spenders in the United States

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

India Outbound Tourism Market (2012 – 2025)

India Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

India Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

India Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

India Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

16 Countries Indian Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

16 Countries Indian Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

16 Countries IndianTravelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound Tourism Market

