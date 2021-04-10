Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Current Trends and Future Estimations forecast to 2025

The global outdoor sports apparel market was valued at $12,400 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $17,154 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The global outdoor sports apparel market has witnessed significant growth owing to increase in interest of people toward adventure tourism. Nowadays, people love to experiment with destinations to gain deeper experience and absorb new cultures worldwide. They like to spend more time with family owing to increasingly hectic lifestyles. To gain a valuable and unforgettable experience, people increasingly opt for unique trips, which include cultural visit, cruising, and outdoor sports activities. Outdoor sports apparel are fashionable and specially designed to provide comfort and agility to consumers during these outdoor activities. Growth in interest of consumer toward adventure tourism and other outdoor sports activities drive the market growth. The market is further supplemented by the growing health awareness and increase in participation youth and old population in various physical and fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga. These apparels enhance the performance during physical fitness activities by improving the body movement as compared to regular clothes.

The key players profiled in the report include The North Face, Patagonia Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, Kathmandu Limited, Woolrich Inc., Nevisport Ltd, Cotswold Outdoor Ltd, Mountain Warehouse Ltd, Under Armour, Inc., and Snowgum.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014163

The outdoor sports apparel market is segmented based on mode of sale, end user, and region. Based on mode of sale, it is classified into retail stores, supermarkets, brand outlets, discount stores, and online stores. Based on end user, the market is classified into men, women, and kids. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America and Europe jointly accounted for about 60.9% share of the global outdoor sports apparel market in 2017, with the former constituting around 32.1% share. From outdoor sports apparel market growth perspective, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are the two potential markets expected to grow at significant CAGRs of 6.1% and 4.6%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00014163

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market by Mode Of Sale

Chapter 5: Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market, By End User

Chapter 6: Outdoor Sports Apparel Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com