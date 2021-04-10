Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Emerging Technological Growth, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2023- Bayer AG, IBM, iPatientCare, Klick, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck, MobileSmith, Novartis

Patient Centric Healthcare App are well-designed to support healthcare delivery and has the potential to increase the quality, effectiveness, and efficacy of patient’s health. Technological advancements in information technology (IT) has enabled redesigning of healthcare process by the use and integration of electronic communication in the healthcare process. The patient centric healthcare apps have revolutionized the complete health specific service. Health-related problems are among the major threats faced by the society, wherein the consumer-centric digital explosion has transformed the patients live by heralded patient centric apps. These apps help the users to stay updated about medication times, check on number of calories consumed, dehydration level in body, and other body parameters. The global patient centric healthcare app market was valued at $10,235.0 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,728.0 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of40.9% during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for patient centric ecosystem, where the app developer, mobile vendors, healthcare professionals, and medicine industry collaborate to offer patient centric approach in medical sector. In addition, the rise in smartphone penetration for patient centric apps, rise in demand for personalized care apps, and rapid digitalization supplement the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. However, expensive changeover to patient centric approach, lack of adequate training to healthcare professionals and insufficient supply to demand side ratio also hamper the growth of the global patient centric healthcare app market. Moreover, the increase in the transition toward digitalized healthcare and growing awareness toward innovative patient centric apps will demand for more patient centric healthcare apps, which would further create numerous opportunities for key vendors in this market.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

Bayer AG, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), iPatientCare, Inc., Klick Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., MobileSmith, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market 2023 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

