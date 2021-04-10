Polymer Modified Bitumen Market: Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunities, Classifications, Applications & Expert Opinions

Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.

The global Polymer Modified Bitumen industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Korea, such as Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil and TIPCO ASPHALT. At present, Shell is the world leader, holding 8.92% production market share in 2016.

Polymer Modified Bitumen downstream is wide and recently Polymer Modified Bitumen has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Road Construction & Paving, Roofing and others. Globally, the Polymer Modified Bitumen market is mainly driven by growing demand for Road Construction & Paving and Roofing. Road Construction accounts for nearly 72.90% of total downstream consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen in global.

Polymer Modified Bitumen can be mainly divided into SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen and Others which SBS Modified Bitumen captures about 60.96% of Polymer Modified Bitumen market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Polymer Modified Bitumen.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polymer Modified Bitumen consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen is estimated to be 13474 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Polymer Modified Bitumen market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10600 million by 2024, from US$ 8170 million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polymer Modified Bitumen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Polymer Modified Bitumen value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

SBS Modified Bitumen

Plastomer Modified Bitumen

Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

Others

Segmentation by application:

Road Construction & Paving

Roofing

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Total

Shell

SK

Exxon Mobil

TIPCO ASPHALT

Colas

Nynas

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Lagan Asphalt Group

Baolirus

Guochuang Hi-tech

Xi’an Guolin Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

