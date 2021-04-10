Polymer Modified Bitumen Market: Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunities, Classifications, Applications & Expert Opinions
Polymer Modified Bitumen has high elasticity and thermal stability. An asphalt concrete surface based on PMB is highly resistant to the formation of ruts, withstands high traffic loads, and is crack-resistant at low temperatures. There are three main components in PMB production. Firstly, conventional asphalt is used as a base. Secondly, there is a plasticizer which gives the bitumen plasticity and improves dilution of the polymer. And the third component is the polymer itself. The process used to produce PMB involves mixing these three components using a specific production process.
The global Polymer Modified Bitumen industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Korea, such as Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil and TIPCO ASPHALT. At present, Shell is the world leader, holding 8.92% production market share in 2016.
Polymer Modified Bitumen downstream is wide and recently Polymer Modified Bitumen has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Road Construction & Paving, Roofing and others. Globally, the Polymer Modified Bitumen market is mainly driven by growing demand for Road Construction & Paving and Roofing. Road Construction accounts for nearly 72.90% of total downstream consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen in global.
Polymer Modified Bitumen can be mainly divided into SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen and Others which SBS Modified Bitumen captures about 60.96% of Polymer Modified Bitumen market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China are the major leaders in the international market of Polymer Modified Bitumen.
Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polymer Modified Bitumen consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen is estimated to be 13474 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
According to this study, over the next five years the Polymer Modified Bitumen market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10600 million by 2024, from US$ 8170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polymer Modified Bitumen business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Polymer Modified Bitumen market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Polymer Modified Bitumen value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
SBS Modified Bitumen
Plastomer Modified Bitumen
Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen
Others
Segmentation by application:
Road Construction & Paving
Roofing
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Total
Shell
SK
Exxon Mobil
TIPCO ASPHALT
Colas
Nynas
Gazprom Neft PJSC
Lagan Asphalt Group
Baolirus
Guochuang Hi-tech
Xi’an Guolin Industry
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Polymer Modified Bitumen consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Polymer Modified Bitumen market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Polymer Modified Bitumen manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Polymer Modified Bitumen with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Polymer Modified Bitumen submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Polymer Modified Bitumen by Players
Chapter Four: Polymer Modified Bitumen by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Forecast
