Polymeric Adsorbents Market 2019 Analysis by Trends, Share, Top key players & Forecast to 2023

Industry Updates

CycloPure Inc., a company which deals with next-gen water purification adsorbents, announced in March 2018 the receipt of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I grant being awarded by the National Institutes of Health. The company intends to develop its CD-PFAS High-Affinity Cyclodextrin Polymer (HACP) adsorbent which finds its application in wastewater treatment.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is in the process of developing a low-cost polymer based adsorbent technology known as Nanoclay. It is being designed primarily to address the issue of acid mine drainage.

Market Overview

Adsorbents are materials which can interact with specific substances and separate them from mixtures. Polymeric adsorbents are synthetic materials which have the ability to adsorb various organic and inorganic compounds; hence they find their application in various industries such as food & beverage, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and chemical among others. Polymeric adsorbents offer physical and chemical stability and better adsorption capacity as compared to other adsorbents. Polymeric adsorbents have definite pore structure and high surface area.

Polymeric Adsorbents are used in the food & beverage industry for removal of citrus juice debittering. They remove bitterness of the juices without altering the flavor and other components. They are also used for extraction of polyphenol (antioxidants) and recovery of plant extracts or natural sources from blueberries, cranberries and pomegranates, grape seeds and skins, pine bark, olive pulp, etc., for neutraceutical purposes. They are also used in Patulin removal from fruits, corn sweetener refining and more. Polymeric Adsorbents also find their application in adsorption of gases and organic vapors, adsorption of organic pollutants from aqueous solutions, enzyme immobilization, and size exclusion chromatography for inorganic salts. In the pharmaceutical industry, polymeric adsorbents are used for extracting peptides, antibiotics and proteins and also for purification and separation process. Polymeric adsorbents are used for wastewater treatment in chemical industries, dye recovery in textile industry and also dye removal from industrial effluents. Polymeric Adsorbents also find their application in adsorption of gases and organic vapors, adsorption of organic pollutants from aqueous solutions, enzyme immobilization, and size exclusion chromatography for inorganic salts. The demand of polymeric adsorbents in various end-use industries has driven the market for polymeric adsorbents. Also, increasing concerns of regulatory authorities over water contamination and water treatment has affected the Polymeric Adsorbent Market as they have proven to be very effective in wastewater treatment.

According to a research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Adsorbent Market is set a capture a CAGR of 6.5% in coming years which will reflect favorably on the Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market.

The most important advantage that polymeric adsorbents offer is availability at a low price and easy regeneration. Other adsorbents such as activated carbon are not only costly but also the regeneration of carbon is a complicated and expensive process. Polymeric adsorbents are a safe, cost-effective and efficient alternative to conventional adsorbents.

While Polymeric Adsorbents are being used intensively in industries, used polymeric adsorbents are a matter of concern. Used polymeric adsorbents have low degradability and high environmental accumulation and have been reported to cause fire, stinks and explosions on being released into the environment. Stabilization or proper disposal of used adsorbents involve high costs, although they can be reused. However, R&D activities are undertaken which will help overcome the price and disposal concerns.

Segmentation:

The Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market is segmented into three key dynamics based on Region, End-Use Industry, and Type.

Based on Types, the market is segmented into aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix), modified aromatic (brominated aromatic matrix) and methacrylic (methacrylic ester copolymer) and others.

Based on End-Use Industries, the market is segmented into textile, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage and others.

By Region, the market is segmented into five key dynamics – Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis

The Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market comprises of many large and small vendors. Companies like Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co. Inc. (Japan), Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Biopharm Co., Ltd (China), Amicogen (China), Shanghai Bairy Technology Co., Ltd. (China), The DOW Chemical Company (U.S), Purolite (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (U.S.), CHEMRA COMPANY (Germany), and Thermax Global (India) are the major players operating in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market is segmented into five key regions – Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the most significant market share and is also the fastest growing market for polymeric adsorbents owing to the rapid development of pharmaceuticals and chemical sector in the region. India and China contribute mainly to this market share on account of the presence of many end-user industries. North America follows Asia-pacific in the market share. The U.S. is the largest market in the North American region which growing considerably due to the growth of the chemical and food & beverage industry. The Europe polymeric adsorbents market is comparatively smaller than the other markets. There is a massive demand in Germany, Belgium, and U.K. for polymeric adsorbents in end-use industries such as food & beverage and textiles industry which makes these countries the key contributors in the region. Also, the presence of many major players in the region can drive the market in future. The growth of end-use industries such chemical and pharmaceutical in Latin America holds potential growth opportunities and the market is foreseen to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa region store potential growth and investment opportunities in end-use industries such as chemical and textile which would result in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

