Private Bodyguard Service Market Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2025
“Global Private Bodyguard Service Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2018 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
A bodyguard (or close protection officer) is a type of security guard or government law enforcement officer or soldier who protects a person or a group of people—usually high-ranking public officials or officers, wealthy people, and celebrities—from danger: generally theft, assault, kidnapping, assassination, harassment, loss of confidential information, threats, or other criminal offences. The group of personnel who protect a VIP are often referred to as the VIP’s security detail.
In 2017, the global Private Bodyguard Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Private Bodyguard Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Bodyguard Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
G4S
Securitas
Allied Universal
US Security Associates
SIS
TOPSGRUP
Beijing Baoan
OCS Group
ICTS Europe
Transguard
Andrews International
Control Risks
Covenant
China Security & Protection Group
Axis Security
DWSS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service
Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Private Bodyguard Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Private Bodyguard Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Private Bodyguard Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
