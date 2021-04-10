Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2019-2024
ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Micro FocusVeracodeContrast SecurityVascoArxanImmunioPrevotyWaratekPradeoSignal SciencesRunsafe SecurityGuardsquarePromonIBMWhiteHat SecurityHPE)
RASP is a security technology that enables real-time application protection by identifying and blocking any malicious attacks. The protection is embedded within the runtime environment of the application and intercepts all actions to determine if they are secure.
Scope of the Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Report
This report studies the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market by product type and applications/end industries.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. Increasing penetration of internet and growth in the incidents of attacks on enterprise applications are driving the need of runtime application self protection solutions. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the developing countries, along with improved regulatory reforms and economic stability is driving the runtime application self protection market growth in APAC. In Latin America, SMEs as well as large enterprises, belonging to a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); government and defense; and IT and telecommunications, are expected to increase their investments in runtime application self protection solutions and services.
The global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) market is valued at 240 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1290 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP).
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Segment by Manufacturers
Micro Focus
Veracode
Contrast Security
Vasco
Arxan
Immunio
Prevoty
Waratek
Pradeo
Signal Sciences
Runsafe Security
Guardsquare
Promon
IBM
WhiteHat Security
HPE
Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Segment by Type
Solutions
Services
Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and telecommunications
Government and defense
Energy and utilities
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
