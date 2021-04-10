Russia Advertising Market Trends, Emerging Market Statistics And Analysis Of Key Players Dentsu, Inc., Omnicom Group, Inc., Publicis Groupe SA, WPP plc

Advertising in Russia Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Russia advertising market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The advertising industry consists of agencies providing advertising, including display advertising, services.

– The Russian advertising industry generated total revenues of $1,640.0m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% between 2012 and 2016.

– There is a strong correlation between GDP and advertising with any potential economic downturn causing companies to cut back on marketing spend. The Russian economy has been heavily affected by the fall in oil prices and sanctions applied due to the annexation of Crimea. 2015 was therefore a particularly poor year for advertising firms in Russia.

– The food, beverage & personal/healthcare segment was the industry’s most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $770.9m, equivalent to 47% of the industry’s overall value.

