SCADA Market 2025 Boosted By Rising Demand For Digitization In Organizations with General Electric, Honeywell, Omron, Yokogawa Electric, Alstom, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, ABB and Emerson Electric

SCADA is a system of hardware and software components that enables an organization to analysis and visualization through geospatial view, one-line diagram, smart graphical user interface, and digital dashboards. Some of the key elements of SCADA includes HMI (Human-Machine Interface), communication infrastructure and field devices. Some of the main trends witnessed in SCADA are availability of increased situational awareness with the help of enhanced presentation of data and GUIs; intelligent alarm processing; improvised integration with other business and engineering systems; and enhanced security features. SCADA is intensively used in multiple applications including oil and gas, process industries, distribution and utilities, electric power generation, water and waste control, manufacturing, agriculture/irrigation, transportation systems. Tremendously rising demands for industrial mobility, particularly for remote management in the process industry is anticipated to significantly attract the market growth in coming years. However the market might get adversely impacted by high investment for initial SCADA system integration.

The “Global SCADA Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the (SCADA) Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global SCADA market with detailed market segmentation by component, type and end-user and geography. The global SCADA market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Important Players In Global Market:

1. General Electric Co.

2. Honeywell International, Inc.

3. Omron Corporation

4. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

5. Alstom

6. Schneider Electric SE

7. Siemens AG

8. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9. ABB Ltd.

10. Emerson Electric Co.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global SCADA market based on component, type, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall SCADA market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Also, key SCADA market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

