Seafood Market Estimated To Witness a Phenomenal Growth By Key Players are Pacific Seafood , Kangamiut Seafood A/S , American Seafoods Company , Phillips Foods, Trident Seafoods

The global seafood market was valued at $120,848 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $155,316 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017 to 2023. Seafood market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in per capita disposable income. Seafood is an excellent source of essential fatty acids; hence plays a crucial role in healthy diet.

The global seafood market is driven by increasing in awareness about the health benefits associated with seafood. Fresh seafood is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals, which are rich in health benefits. In addition, growth in population and extensive availability of different species of fish are expected to boost the demand for seafood during the forecast period.

The global seafood market is segmented based on type, retail variety, sales channel, and geography. Based on type, it is divided into cephalopods, crustaceans, molluscs, flat fish, ground fish, salmonids, tuna, pelagics, and others (marine fish and aquatic products). On the basis of retail variety, it is classified into ambient, frozen, and chilled. On the basis of sales channel, it is categorized into retail, foodservice, and institutional.

Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in the report are

Pacific Seafood

Kangamiut Seafood A/S

American Seafoods Company

Phillips Foods, Inc.

Trident Seafoods Corporation.

Marine Harvest ASA

Thai Union Group PCL

Lee Fishing Company

Leigh Fisheries

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global seafood market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments from 2017 to 2023.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers & distributors of seafood helps in understanding the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and by monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY RETAIL MARKET VARIETY

CHAPTER 6. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7. GLOBAL SEAFOOD MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8. COMPANY PROFILES

