Secondary Tickets Market Forecast Showing 9.1% CAGR to 2025: StubHub, Ticketmaster, Viagogo, Vivid Seats, TicketIQ, RazorGator, TickPick, SeatGeek, Alliance Tickets

Global Secondary Tickets Market Size Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Secondary ticketing refers to the practice of reselling tickets for an event, such as a rock concert or a football match. Secondary ticket sellers or resellers offer tickets for events to consumers, independent of the primary or official ticket seller.

USA is the largest countries of Secondary Tickets in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 54.5% the global market in 2018, while Europe and China were about 27.6%, 6.1%.

In 2018, the global Secondary Tickets market size was 1260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2320 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Secondary Tickets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Secondary Tickets development in United States, Europe and China.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: StubHub, Ticketmaster, Viagogo, Vivid Seats, TicketIQ, RazorGator, TickPick, SeatGeek, Alliance Tickets, Coast to Coast Tickets, TicketCity, TicketNetwork

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Offline Platform

Online Platform

Market segment by Application, split into

Sporting events

Concerts

Theaters

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Secondary Tickets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Secondary Tickets development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

