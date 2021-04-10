Smart Hospitality Market Technological Advancement With The Outstanding Players NEC , Huawei Technologies, IBM , Cisco, Siemens , Johnson Controls

Smart Hospitality refers to the usage of advanced software which smartly handles all the operational and management need of a hotel – from reservation to departure, billing to sales report and all other services as well informed in real time. This software is customizable which is beneficial for a big, medium and small chain of hotel. The hotel industry is adapting and innovating to overcome challenges such as increased competition, shortage of workforce and changing guest expectations. It is essential to leverage and be conscious of how emerging technologies could augment existing solutions and processes to help optimize productivity and enhance service delivery due to this it is expected that in coming period Smart Hospitality Market will grow in a rapid rate.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing demand for real-time optimized guest experience management is expected to remain the dominant force driving the need for Smart Hospitality Software. Moreover, hotel operation technology has changed over time, and Smart Hospitality helps to generate attractive revenue growth with low operational costs. Along with that emergence in IoT due to advancement in technology enabled the exchange of information among electronic devices without human help which makes the hospitality smarter. Untapped Concept of BYOD Applications within the Hospitality Industry now being widely adopted in the hospitality sector.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

IBM

Cisco

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle

Infor

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Hospitality Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Hospitality industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Smart Hospitality market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Smart Hospitality market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Hospitality market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Smart Hospitality market is segmented on the basis of Type, Hotel Type and Deployment Model Based on Type, the market is segmented into Software and Service. On the basis of the Hotel Type the market is segmented into Business Hotels, Heritage and Boutique Hotels, Resorts and Spas and Others. On the basis of the Deployment Model the market is segmented into On-Premises and On-Demand.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Hospitality market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Smart Hospitality market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Hospitality market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Hospitality market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSI

7. SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – HOTEL TYPE

9. SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODEL

10. SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. SMART HOSPITALITY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

