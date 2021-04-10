Smart Retail Market 2019-2025, by Google, Intel, Par Technology Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Samsung

Global Smart Retail Market to reach USD 59.01 billion by 2025. Global Smart Retail Market valued approximately USD 8.57 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.91% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The market growth is primarily attributed to prominent new technologies generates new incomes for retailers, growing espousal of smartphones, diminishing costs of electronics components, rising demands for the better shopping experience and customer services. Smart retail is a term that is used to describe a set of smart technologies which are intended to give the consumer a safer, faster, greater, and smarter experience when shopping.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2278861

The regional analysis of Global Smart Retail Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Moreover, North America region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

? Intelligent System

o Smart Cart

o Interactive Kiosk

o Intelligent Vending Machine

o AR/VR

? Robotics

? Visual Marketing

? Smart Payment System

? Analytics

? Smart Label

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some of the leading market players include:

Google, Intel, Par Technology Corporation, NVIDIA, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon, Samsung Electronics, SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp., Verifone Holdings, Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-smart-retail-market-forecast-2018-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]