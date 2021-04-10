Soft Skills Training Market : Hitting New Highs Between the Forecast Period 2019–2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Soft Skills Training Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Soft skills can be broadly categorized under three segments: character, interpersonal skills, and critical and creative thinking. Soft skills play a crucial role in enabling individuals to communicate effectively, manage a team with good interpersonal skills, and solve problems. Therefore, apart from training students and employees in technical skills, organizations and education institutions are using their discretionary budget to train them in soft skills.

According to this market research and analysis, corporate organizations were the major end-users of the soft skill development training market during 2017. Increased investments by organizations towards training programs that focus on middle and senior level management will be a major factor fueling market growth in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing focus of corporate industries towards expanding their business operations to emerging economies that will propel the demand for corporate training in both technical and non-technical fields, will also fuel market growth in this segment. The market study report estimates that this segment will account for the major revenue shares and dominate the market during the next few years as well.

In terms of geographical regions, North America was the major revenue contributor to the market during 2017. The rise in number of graduates and the need to bridge the skill gap, will induce educational institutions to adopt advanced training methods to enhance student skills. Moreover, the focus of corporate organizations in the region to expand their operations to several other countries will also create the need to train employees to ensure smooth interaction and effective knowledge transfer, in turn, boosting the demand for soft skills development courses. According to this market study, this region will continue to dominate the market throughout the next few years as well.

In 2018, the global Soft Skills Training market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Soft Skills Training market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Pearson

Articulate

Skillsoft

Vitalsmarts

Computer Generated Solutions

Desire2Learn

Global Training Solutions

Interaction Associates

New Horizons Worldwide

NIIT

Wilson Learning Worldwide

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Character

Interpersonal Skills

Critical and Creative Thinking

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Corporate

Institutions

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Soft Skills Training in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Soft Skills Training are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Soft Skills Training market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

