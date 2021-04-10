Super League In-Depth Analysis: Deutsche Bank Wealth Management 2019

Deutsche Bank is a global bank headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. It has a presence in Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The bank’s wealth management division sits within the private and commercial bank division, which is one of three main business segments.

This competitor profile provides a comprehensive analysis of Deutsche Bank’s wealth management operations. It offers insight into the company’s strategy and financial performance, including key data on AUM. Customer targeting and service propositions are covered too, as well as product innovation and marketing activities.

The report provides –

– Insight into Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s growth strategy.

– An overview of the firm’s organizational structure.

– A clear presentation of the company’s geographical coverage and expansion strategy, including M&A activity.

– Analysis of the firm’s financial performance, including comparison with other global wealth managers.

– Examination of key target client groups.

– Analysis of Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s product and service proposition and how it is unique compared to those of its competitors.

– Review of Deutsche Bank’s marketing and social media activities.

Scope

– Deutsche Bank Wealth Management offers a wide range of traditional and alternative investment products and lending and deposit products to HNW and UHNW individuals, entrepreneurs, and family offices.

– Deutsche Bank is working to increase the share of revenues earned from recurring sources and expand businesses with lower earnings volatility.

– Deutsche Bank returned to profit in 2017, after reporting losses for two consecutive years.

– Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s AUM declined in 2017 due to weak performance in the Americas and EMEA (excluding Germany).

– Deutsche Bank is investing in client-focused digital technology. It recently opened an innovation lab in Singapore for technological innovations in its wealth business.

Reasons to buy

– Examine the financial performance, key ratios, and AUM growth for Deutsche Bank and its wealth management division, and benchmark this competitor against other global wealth managers.

– Understand Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s current strategic objectives and its impact on financial performance.

– Discover Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s key products and its client targeting strategies and examine whether these have been successful.

– Learn more about Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s marketing strategy, social media presence, and digital innovations.

